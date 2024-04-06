Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,718,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 252,162 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.34% of Teck Resources worth $73,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Teck Resources by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 120,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,304 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth $498,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 5,354.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 572,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,211,000 after buying an additional 562,259 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Price Performance

TECK stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,719,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,063,338. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.71. Teck Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $34.38 and a fifty-two week high of $49.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.15.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Teck Resources had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.0925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 10.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on TECK shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Teck Resources

About Teck Resources

(Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.