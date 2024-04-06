Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 10,853 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 996,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,853 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.23% of Onsemi worth $83,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Onsemi by 122,198.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057,365 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Onsemi in the fourth quarter worth $308,064,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Onsemi by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,139,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $320,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,216 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Onsemi by 231.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,681,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $303,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,864 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Onsemi in the second quarter worth $141,761,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Onsemi Stock Performance

ON traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.32. The stock had a trading volume of 7,561,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,879,343. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.27. The firm has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.80. Onsemi has a one year low of $61.47 and a one year high of $111.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 26.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Onsemi will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ON shares. StockNews.com upgraded Onsemi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Onsemi from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Onsemi from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Onsemi

Onsemi Company Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.