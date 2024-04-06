Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 665,149 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,387 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $70,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management raised its stake in Oracle by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,443 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 15.7% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 701 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,163 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $124.90. 4,825,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,526,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $132.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.76.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

