Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 4,381 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,381 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.14% of MercadoLibre worth $108,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,281,000 after purchasing an additional 25,408 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 112,333.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 146,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,703,000 after purchasing an additional 146,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MELI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,806.15.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded up $13.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,501.72. The stock had a trading volume of 288,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,556. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,063.02 and a twelve month high of $1,825.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,621.20 and its 200 day moving average is $1,513.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.14 billion, a PE ratio of 76.85, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.44.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.66 by ($3.41). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 35.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

