Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Lifesci Capital reissued an outperform rating on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Mineralys Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock opened at $12.99 on Tuesday. Mineralys Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $17.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.64 and its 200 day moving average is $10.16. The stock has a market cap of $644.69 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 2.35.

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.24. Analysts predict that Mineralys Therapeutics will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Mineralys Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Samsara Biocapital Gp, Llc bought 555,555 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $7,499,992.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,074,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,511,366. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLYS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 17,821.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,099 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 977,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after acquiring an additional 40,342 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,888,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Mineralys Therapeutics Company Profile

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and associated cardiovascular diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with uncontrolled or resistant hypertension.

