Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) PT Lowered to $4.00

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Free Report) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Microvast in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a neutral rating and set a $3.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Microvast in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Microvast alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Microvast

Microvast Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Microvast

MVST stock opened at $0.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $156.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average is $1.15. Microvast has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $2.91.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Microvast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Microvast by 556.3% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 160,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 135,971 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Microvast during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,376,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Microvast during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Microvast in the third quarter worth $212,000. 20.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microvast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Microvast Holdings, Inc provides battery technologies for electric vehicles and energy storage solutions. It delivers cutting-edge battery systems that empower a sustainable future. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microvast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microvast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.