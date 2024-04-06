MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock Price Up 7.4%

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1,739.72 and last traded at $1,725.71. Approximately 794,748 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 2,263,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,606.11.

MSTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Benchmark initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $990.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,810.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,296.00.

The company has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a PE ratio of 51.06 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,125.15 and a 200 day moving average of $700.99.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 42.81% and a net margin of 86.47%. The company had revenue of $124.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.90 million.

In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.32, for a total transaction of $248,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,227.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.24, for a total value of $3,071,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.32, for a total value of $248,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,227.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 126,396 shares of company stock valued at $100,100,665. Company insiders own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter worth about $6,566,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 10.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,126,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $369,965,000 after buying an additional 103,107 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 498.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,538,000 after buying an additional 7,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 31.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,736,000 after buying an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

