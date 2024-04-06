Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 591,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,913 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Microchip Technology worth $53,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCHP. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCHP. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.33.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $1.31 on Friday, reaching $87.57. 3,583,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,007,051. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.62. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $68.75 and a 12 month high of $94.30. The company has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 45.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 42.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,276. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,722.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

