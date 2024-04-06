Michael Hale Purchases 50,000 Shares of Aeorema Communications plc (LON:AEO) Stock

Aeorema Communications plc (LON:AEO – Get Free Report) insider Michael Hale bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 65 ($0.82) per share, with a total value of £32,500 ($40,798.39).
Aeorema Communications Trading Down 2.4 %
AEO opened at GBX 61.50 ($0.77) on Friday. Aeorema Communications plc has a 1-year low of GBX 51 ($0.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 119.40 ($1.50). The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.59. The company has a market cap of £5.87 million, a P/E ratio of 2,050.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 82.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 84.34.
Aeorema Communications Company Profile
