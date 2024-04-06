Michael Hale Purchases 50,000 Shares of Aeorema Communications plc (LON:AEO) Stock

Aeorema Communications plc (LON:AEO – Get Free Report) insider Michael Hale bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 65 ($0.82) per share, with a total value of £32,500 ($40,798.39).

Aeorema Communications Trading Down 2.4 %

AEO opened at GBX 61.50 ($0.77) on Friday. Aeorema Communications plc has a 1-year low of GBX 51 ($0.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 119.40 ($1.50). The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.59. The company has a market cap of £5.87 million, a P/E ratio of 2,050.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 82.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 84.34.

Aeorema Communications Company Profile

Aeorema Communications plc, a live events agency, devises and delivers corporate communication solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It assists clients with venue sourcing, event management, and incentive travel. The company was formerly known as Cheerful Scout plc and changed its name to Aeorema Communications plc in December 2011.

