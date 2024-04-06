Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Mexco Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Shares of NYSE MXC opened at $13.16 on Wednesday. Mexco Energy has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $14.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.64 million, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.69.

Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 28.37%. The business had revenue of $1.66 million during the quarter.

In related news, President Tammy Mccomic sold 6,606 shares of Mexco Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total value of $89,313.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 59,859 shares in the company, valued at $809,293.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 51.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mexco Energy by 270.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 44,605 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Mexco Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Mexco Energy by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. 5.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

