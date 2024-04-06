Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Sets New 12-Month High at $49.54

Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $49.54 and last traded at $49.42, with a volume of 165394 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.68.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MEOH. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Methanex from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC raised their price objective on Methanex from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Methanex from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Methanex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Methanex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Methanex Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.16.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $922.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.21 million. Methanex had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 6.71%. On average, research analysts forecast that Methanex Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Methanex by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,396,173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $349,868,000 after acquiring an additional 346,475 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,557,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $216,043,000 after purchasing an additional 599,778 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,443,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $115,745,000 after purchasing an additional 425,104 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 60.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,631,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $89,072,000 after purchasing an additional 616,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 1.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,050,158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,323,000 after purchasing an additional 10,824 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

