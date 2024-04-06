Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) PT Lowered to $600.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $609.00 to $600.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

META has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $414.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $527.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $499.38.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ:META opened at $527.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $480.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $384.33. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $207.13 and a 1 year high of $530.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 19.94 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.25, for a total value of $6,991,675.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.58, for a total value of $211,446.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,393,590.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.25, for a total transaction of $6,991,675.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,515,664 shares of company stock worth $712,126,067 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of META. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after acquiring an additional 249,926 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.