Mesa Laboratories, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Mesa Laboratories has a dividend payout ratio of 6.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Mesa Laboratories to earn $7.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ MLAB opened at $100.92 on Friday. Mesa Laboratories has a 1-year low of $82.86 and a 1-year high of $187.75. The company has a market cap of $543.96 million, a PE ratio of 593.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.03.

Mesa Laboratories ( NASDAQ:MLAB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $53.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.90 million. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 0.45%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Mesa Laboratories from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 235.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 295 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Clinical Genomics, Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Biopharmaceutical Development, and Calibration Solutions.

