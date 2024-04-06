MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) PT Lowered to $1,800.00 at Barclays

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

MELI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of MercadoLibre from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,806.15.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

MELI opened at $1,501.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $76.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.85, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,627.08 and its 200 day moving average is $1,512.25. MercadoLibre has a 12-month low of $1,063.02 and a 12-month high of $1,825.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by ($3.41). The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre will post 36.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MercadoLibre

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at $280,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 118.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in MercadoLibre by 1.4% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its position in MercadoLibre by 16.3% during the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 1.7% during the first quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Articles

