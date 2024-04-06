Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Shares Up 3.5%

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) shot up 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.44 and last traded at $4.40. 3,303,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 23,540,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.43.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2,447.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 7,661 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 861.5% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 8,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 313.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 9,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 6,922 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

