McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Davis Rea LTD.

Davis Rea LTD. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,586 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises about 4.5% of Davis Rea LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,091,052 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $321,449,000 after purchasing an additional 89,671 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 32,609 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,669,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 10,669 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,581,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.77.

McDonald’s Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE MCD traded down $3.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $266.69. 6,613,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,150,459. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $287.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.72. The firm has a market cap of $192.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.74%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

