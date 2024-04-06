Matthew Thomas Richards Sells 1,500 Shares of Solid State plc (LON:SOLI) Stock

Solid State plc (LON:SOLI – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Thomas Richards sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,330 ($16.70), for a total value of £19,950 ($25,043.94).

LON SOLI opened at GBX 1,340 ($16.82) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,290.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,277.24. The company has a market capitalization of £151.96 million, a PE ratio of 2,053.03 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.54. Solid State plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,010 ($12.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,474.25 ($18.51).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th were issued a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a yield of 0.53%. Solid State’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,181.82%.

Solid State plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures electronic equipment and supplies the value added electronic components and materials in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It operates through Components and Systems divisions. The Components division provides owed brand manufactured components, franchised components, and the provision of value-added services, such as sourcing and obsolescence management.

