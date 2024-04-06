Martin Robert Ferron Sells 20,000 Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Stock

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.85, for a total transaction of C$457,000.00.

Martin Robert Ferron also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 19th, Martin Robert Ferron sold 4,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.85, for a total transaction of C$127,400.00.

North American Construction Group Stock Down 1.5 %

North American Construction Group stock opened at C$30.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$828.10 million, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.05. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$23.01 and a twelve month high of C$34.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$32.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$29.80.

North American Construction Group Announces Dividend

North American Construction Group ( TSE:NOA Get Free Report ) (NYSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$326.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$315.13 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 19.06%. As a group, analysts expect that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 4.4926901 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$32.50 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, North American Construction Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.13.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

