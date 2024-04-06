MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Up 3.9%

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) shot up 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $226.41 and last traded at $223.27. 338,907 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 429,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $214.94.

Several research firms have recently commented on MKTX. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $263.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lowered shares of MarketAxess from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $246.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.89.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $220.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.98.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.11. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $197.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 43.21%.

In other news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total transaction of $442,520.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 70,092 shares in the company, valued at $15,508,555.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in MarketAxess by 316.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 8,771 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,715,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in MarketAxess by 3.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in MarketAxess by 2.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,705,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,462,000 after acquiring an additional 33,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in MarketAxess by 339.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 38,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,253,000 after acquiring an additional 29,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

