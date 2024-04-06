Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading 1.2% Higher

Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) rose 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.46 and last traded at $19.65. Approximately 20,941,446 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 79,590,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MARA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. BTIG Research raised shares of Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.47.

Marathon Digital Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 5.36. The company has a current ratio of 30.50, a quick ratio of 30.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.90.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $156.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.15 million. Marathon Digital had a net margin of 48.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Digital

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,473,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $551,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950,392 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,785,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,387,000 after purchasing an additional 439,850 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 208.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,999,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731,807 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,705,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,124 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,682,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,731,000 after purchasing an additional 269,351 shares during the period. 44.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

