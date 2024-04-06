Maintel (LON:MAI) Sets New 12-Month High at $260.00

Shares of Maintel Holdings Plc (LON:MAI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 260 ($3.26) and last traded at GBX 255.51 ($3.21), with a volume of 4410 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 245 ($3.08).

Maintel Trading Down 1.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £36.62 million, a P/E ratio of -531.25 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 235.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 194.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73.

About Maintel

Maintel Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of managed services for the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through three segments: Managed Service and Technology Sales, Network Services, and Mobile Services. The company provides unified communications and collaboration solutions include integrated voice, video, mobility, and presence services across endpoints, devices, and applications; secure connectivity; and managed mobile and network services.

