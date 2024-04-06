Magazine Luiza (OTC:MGLUY) Trading Down 1.3%

Magazine Luiza S.A. (OTC:MGLUY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.48 and last traded at $1.48. Approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

Magazine Luiza Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.60.

About Magazine Luiza

Magazine Luiza SA engages in the retail sale of consumer goods. It operates through Retail, Financial Operations, Insurance Operations, and Other Services segments. The company also grants credit and provides extended warranties for its products. In addition, it is involved in the provision of consortium management services; and e-commerce of perfumes, cosmetics, sports, and fashion products, as well as product delivery management and software development services.

