MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Director George Nickolas Paspalas Sells 11,634 Shares of Stock

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Director George Nickolas Paspalas sold 11,634 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.85, for a total transaction of C$184,398.90.

MAG stock opened at C$16.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 25.31 and a current ratio of 15.04. The stock has a market cap of C$1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.61. MAG Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of C$11.15 and a 52 week high of C$19.28.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAG. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MAG Silver presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$19.69.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

