Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) CMO Sells $6,693,860.16 in Stock

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) CMO Rebecca Taub sold 27,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.36, for a total value of $6,693,860.16. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 458,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,701,996.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Rebecca Taub also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Rebecca Taub sold 27,845 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.14, for a total value of $6,825,923.30.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $243.04 on Friday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $119.76 and a one year high of $322.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.26) by ($0.42). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($4.98) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -21.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDGL. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $349.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $405.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $338.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $336.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.40.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

