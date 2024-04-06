MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Shares Gap Up to $13.67

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.67, but opened at $15.07. MacroGenics shares last traded at $17.55, with a volume of 1,096,368 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $12.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet lowered MacroGenics from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

MacroGenics Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.74.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.49). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 15.42% and a negative return on equity of 88.49%. The business had revenue of $10.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 13,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $159,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,808. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 13,316 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $159,792.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,808. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 16,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $277,655.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,171.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,756 shares of company stock valued at $637,187 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MacroGenics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of MacroGenics by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 187,724 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the 1st quarter worth $329,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in MacroGenics by 58.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 12,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in MacroGenics by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,032,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,524,000 after buying an additional 86,061 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

See Also

