Macquarie Raises Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Price Target to $110.00

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Macquarie from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.
OMC has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $102.44.
Omnicom Group Stock Performance
Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Omnicom Group will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 40.46%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group
In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $43,936.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Omnicom Group
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Omnicom Group Company Profile
Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.
