M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Bought by Nilsine Partners LLC

Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,353 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in M.D.C. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,232,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in M.D.C. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $992,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in M.D.C. by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 898,855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,662,000 after purchasing an additional 168,214 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in M.D.C. by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 117,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in M.D.C. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,803,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on M.D.C. in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI downgraded M.D.C. from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

M.D.C. Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of M.D.C. stock opened at $62.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 9.76 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.54. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.47 and a 1-year high of $63.00.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

M.D.C. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Insider Transactions at M.D.C.

In other news, Director David E. Blackford sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total value of $388,678.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,446.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Profile

(Free Report)

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.