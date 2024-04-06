Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) Shares Down 4.9%

Lumina Gold Corp. (CVE:LUM – Get Free Report) dropped 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.58. Approximately 132,183 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 112,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.
Lumina Gold Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.43. The stock has a market cap of C$245.35 million, a P/E ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.
About Lumina Gold
Lumina Gold Corp., a precious and base metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.
