Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.71 and last traded at $2.72. 6,226,842 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 36,994,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

Several research firms have issued reports on LCID. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.80.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.14 and its 200-day moving average is $3.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $157.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.88 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 475.15% and a negative return on equity of 57.00%. The company’s revenue was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LCID. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 32.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,330,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,327,000 after purchasing an additional 10,991,369 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 36.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,737,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,933,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400,923 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the fourth quarter worth $22,208,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 80.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,822,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841,301 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 496.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,283,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,730 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

