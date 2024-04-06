Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Highlander Capital Management LLC

Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,667 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 73.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $491.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total transaction of $2,675,102.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,434,718.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of LMT stock opened at $455.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $434.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $439.84. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $508.10. The company has a market capitalization of $109.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.