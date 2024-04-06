Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.40.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LYV shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Roth Capital upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Roth Mkm upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $103.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1 year low of $64.96 and a 1 year high of $107.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.25 and its 200 day moving average is $90.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.84 and a beta of 1.30.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.09). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 118.42% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,001 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total transaction of $100,600.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,374 shares in the company, valued at $5,967,087. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mango Five Family Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 6,674.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 148.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

