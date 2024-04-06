Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC) Trading Down 3.9%

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) fell 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.43 and last traded at $5.44. 660,333 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 1,795,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.66.
Several research firms recently issued reports on LAAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.70.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,367,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 4th quarter valued at $3,198,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. 49.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.
