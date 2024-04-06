Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.12, RTT News reports. Lindsay had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $151.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Lindsay Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:LNN opened at $116.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.87. Lindsay has a one year low of $106.46 and a one year high of $137.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.61.

Lindsay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNN. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay in the first quarter worth about $1,653,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Lindsay by 3.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lindsay by 6.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Lindsay by 18.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northcoast Research upgraded Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Lindsay from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Lindsay from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lindsay currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.33.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

