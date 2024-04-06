Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Trading Up 7%

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.97 and last traded at $0.96. Approximately 907,066 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 2,295,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

Lilium Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.92.

Institutional Trading of Lilium

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LILM. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lilium during the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lilium by 178.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 43,618 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Lilium during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Lilium during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Longitude Cayman Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lilium by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. now owns 1,120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lilium Company Profile

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. It also provides aircraft manufacturer services, including training, maintenance operations, material and battery management, global distribution, flight operations support, ground service equipment, and digital solutions.

