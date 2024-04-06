Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.03.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LSPD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Lightspeed Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 19.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 12,368 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 20,838 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the first quarter valued at about $308,000. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lightspeed Commerce stock opened at $14.11 on Monday. Lightspeed Commerce has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a current ratio of 6.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.75.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $239.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.31 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 23.85%. Research analysts forecast that Lightspeed Commerce will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

