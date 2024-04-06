Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CFO Sells $417,400.00 in Stock

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Stock sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $417,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 806,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,822,388.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Liberty Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Liberty Energy stock opened at $22.70 on Friday. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.62 and a 12-month high of $23.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.75 and a 200 day moving average of $19.40.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is 8.86%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LBRT. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on Liberty Energy

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Liberty Energy by 181.5% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,085,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213,132 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,136,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621,253 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,972,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,183 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,326,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,528,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417,129 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.