LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Trading Up 3.6%

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.12 and last traded at $4.07. Approximately 126,307 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 465,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get LG Display alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LG Display

LG Display Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.24 and its 200-day moving average is $4.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter. LG Display had a negative net margin of 12.93% and a negative return on equity of 27.97%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of LG Display

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPL. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LG Display during the third quarter worth about $140,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of LG Display by 2.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 462,558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 11,005 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LG Display during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of LG Display during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LG Display by 17.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 63,927 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 9,375 shares during the last quarter.

LG Display Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.