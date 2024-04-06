Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.170-1.270 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.2 billion-$6.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.3 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.17-1.27 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on LEVI shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.80.

Levi Strauss & Co. Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of LEVI opened at $20.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.23 and a 200 day moving average of $16.07. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.41 and a fifty-two week high of $22.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 3rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 154.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Levi Strauss & Co.

In other news, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 14,015 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $309,030.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, major shareholder Margaret E. Haas sold 32,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $584,135.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 14,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $309,030.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,727 shares of company stock valued at $3,275,016 in the last quarter. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $191,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $187,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $164,000. 69.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

