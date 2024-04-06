Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $34.48

Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.48 and traded as high as $41.38. Lazard shares last traded at $40.16, with a volume of 987,519 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LAZ shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lazard from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Lazard from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Lazard from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lazard from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.15 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $825.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.56 million. Lazard had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. Lazard’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lazard, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -206.18%.

In related news, CEO Evan L. Russo sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $2,951,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,950,078.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Lazard by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 101,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Lazard by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,494 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Lazard by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 490,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,064,000 after buying an additional 146,437 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in Lazard by 319.2% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 484,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,848,000 after buying an additional 368,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lazard by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 477,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,623,000 after buying an additional 87,913 shares during the last quarter. 54.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

