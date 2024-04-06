Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Landmark Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Get Landmark Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp Stock Performance

Landmark Bancorp stock opened at $19.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $106.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.43. Landmark Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $21.78.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $13.14 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landmark Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LARK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 216,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 35,622 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Landmark Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Landmark Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.