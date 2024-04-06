Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $636.00

Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 636 ($7.98) and traded as high as GBX 643.50 ($8.08). Land Securities Group shares last traded at GBX 643.50 ($8.08), with a volume of 17,865,534 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Land Securities Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 807 ($10.13) price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 675.33 ($8.48).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.72, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 639 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 636.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -770.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 9.30 ($0.12) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $9.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4,878.05%.

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

