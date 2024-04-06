Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Announces Earnings Results

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20), Briefing.com reports. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 50.74% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Lamb Weston updated its FY24 guidance to $5.50-5.65 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.500-5.650 EPS.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Lamb Weston stock opened at $79.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.72. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $78.76 and a 1 year high of $117.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LW shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lamb Weston presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Lamb Weston

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lamb Weston

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 330.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

About Lamb Weston

(Get Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.