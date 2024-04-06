L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of L.B. Foster from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

L.B. Foster Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FSTR opened at $27.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $298.87 million, a PE ratio of 209.02 and a beta of 0.78. L.B. Foster has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $27.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $134.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.65 million. L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 0.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that L.B. Foster will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On L.B. Foster

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in L.B. Foster stock. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 94,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,000. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.85% of L.B. Foster as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Rail, Technologies, and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors, as well as used rails; rail accessories, such as rack spikes, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; insulated rail joints and related accessories; fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products.

