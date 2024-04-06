Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $157.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on KRYS

Krystal Biotech Trading Up 0.9 %

KRYS stock opened at $180.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.17. Krystal Biotech has a 1-year low of $77.83 and a 1-year high of $189.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 2,250.53 and a beta of 0.85.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.82. The company had revenue of $42.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.25) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.96, for a total transaction of $4,274,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,550,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,138,786.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.96, for a total value of $4,274,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,550,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,138,786.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $829,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,823.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,587 shares of company stock valued at $6,535,591. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Krystal Biotech

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRYS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 50.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 193.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the third quarter worth $52,000. West Tower Group LLC raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 413.1% during the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 86.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.