Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.14.

A number of brokerages have commented on KGS. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Shares of KGS stock opened at $28.13 on Friday. Kodiak Gas Services has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.09.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $225.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.45 million. On average, analysts expect that Kodiak Gas Services will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kodiak Gas Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%.

Insider Activity at Kodiak Gas Services

In related news, Director Margaret C. Montana bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,468.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kodiak Gas Services

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its position in Kodiak Gas Services by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 13,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Kodiak Gas Services during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Kodiak Gas Services during the third quarter valued at $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Kodiak Gas Services during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Kodiak Gas Services by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

About Kodiak Gas Services

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

