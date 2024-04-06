KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total value of $4,947,970.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,825,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,809,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $675.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on KLA from $740.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on KLA from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on KLA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $643.42.

KLA Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded up $10.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $682.84. 712,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,060. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $670.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $577.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.34. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $355.88 and a 12-month high of $729.15.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 22.74 EPS for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

KLA Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

