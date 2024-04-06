Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) Receives $11.72 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.72.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair cut shares of Kinnate Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Kinnate Biopharma to $2.59 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Shares of KNTE opened at $2.65 on Monday. Kinnate Biopharma has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $7.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $125.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.38.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNTE. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 53,138.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 420,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 419,795 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 71.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 736,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 305,884 shares during the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE raised its position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 196.3% in the third quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 70,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 46,492 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

