Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $132.27.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KMB

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

KMB stock opened at $126.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.11. Kimberly-Clark has a 12-month low of $116.32 and a 12-month high of $147.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 260.47%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 93.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,709. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,709. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark T. Smucker bought 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimberly-Clark

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.9% during the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.8% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% during the third quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.