Khozema Shipchandler Sells 10,961 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $681,006.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,982 shares in the company, valued at $20,874,561.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Twilio Stock Down 0.1 %

Twilio stock opened at $60.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 1.35. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.02 and a twelve month high of $78.16.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TWLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Twilio from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Twilio from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Twilio from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Twilio from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twilio

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Twilio by 419.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 123.5% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Twilio by 68.3% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Featured Stories

