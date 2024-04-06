Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS) Shares Up 0.8%

Keystone Law Group plc (LON:KEYS – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 610 ($7.66) and last traded at GBX 605 ($7.59). 14,293 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 43,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 600 ($7.53).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keystone Law Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.
View Our Latest Report on KEYS
Keystone Law Group Stock Performance
Keystone Law Group Company Profile
Keystone Law Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conventional legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers its legal services in the areas of banking and finance, capital market, commercial, commercial property, construction and projects, corporate, data protection, dispute resolution, employment, EU and competition law, family and matrimonial, fraud and financial crime, immigration, insurance, intellectual property, investment funds and management, licensing and gambling, mediation and ADR, pensions and incentives, planning and environment, probate and estate planning, residential property, restructuring and insolvency, tax, and technology.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Keystone Law Group
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/1 – 4/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Keystone Law Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keystone Law Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.