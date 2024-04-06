Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS) Shares Up 0.8%

Keystone Law Group plc (LON:KEYS – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 610 ($7.66) and last traded at GBX 605 ($7.59). 14,293 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 43,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 600 ($7.53).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keystone Law Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Keystone Law Group Stock Performance

Keystone Law Group Company Profile

The company has a market cap of £190.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,630.43 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 584.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 526.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Keystone Law Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conventional legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers its legal services in the areas of banking and finance, capital market, commercial, commercial property, construction and projects, corporate, data protection, dispute resolution, employment, EU and competition law, family and matrimonial, fraud and financial crime, immigration, insurance, intellectual property, investment funds and management, licensing and gambling, mediation and ADR, pensions and incentives, planning and environment, probate and estate planning, residential property, restructuring and insolvency, tax, and technology.

